Hollywood Hotties Battle For Leading Role in ‘Batgirl’

Hollywood hotties are fiercely fighting for the chance to play Batgirl!

Charlize Theron and Scarlett Johansson are rumored to be just two of the A-list actresses

clamoring for the spot as the iconic superhero in the Joss Whedon stand-alone flick.

“It’s an all-out war,” revealed a tipster. “All of them are perfect for it, and all have exceedingly good action credentials.”

They’re certainly not afraid to do what it takes to get considered!

“Charlize has put the word out to her agents to get her that role — no matter what the cost.

She thinks ‘Batgirl’ would be a great follow-up to her villainess role in ‘The Fate of the Furious,’ ” our insider squealed.

“Scarlett is drooling over the chance to play ‘Batgirl.’ She may have issues with her Marvel deal [as Black Widow],

but she’s determined to override that little fact and attach herself to this project.

She’s always loved the character for her sharp and snappy ways.

“Whoever lands this gig is going to make enemies out of every female star in Tinseltown, but it’ll be worth it!”