Is Charlize Theron Dating Gwyneth’s Ex?

Coldplay rocker Chris Martin has the hots for ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow’s close pal Charlize Theron!

“They’ve been friends for years because of Gwyneth,

but now Chris is trying to ratchet things up into a full-blown romance,” spilled a source.

The Brit music man even wrote a song for the star and serenaded her at her charity fundraiser

in Newport Beach on April 29! His lyrics included the line: “The purpose of this song / Is to tell you that you’re adored.”

Chris has been crushing on Charlize for months, sources said, and that’s left Gwyneth feeling frozen out!

“Gwyneth and Charlize were very close, and this development makes things more than a little awkward,” snitched an insider.

Chris and Gwyneth “consciously uncoupled” in 2014.

Now he and Charlize — mom to two adopted tots — “are a match made in heaven,” added another source.

“They’re both single parents juggling busy careers, and they’re both passionate about charity work.

The only surprising thing about their blossoming relationship is that it didn’t happen sooner!”