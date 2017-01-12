‘Kick Her To The Curb!’ Charlie Sheen SLAMS Costar Jenny McCarthy Over HIV Diss

Charlie Sheen didn’t hold back when talking about his enemies on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night, revealing he’s still angry at former Two and a Half Men costar Jenny McCarthy after their HIV feud in 2015.

After answering a question about the craziest place he’d ever had sex — the Eiffel Tower elevator — the 51-year-old was asked to rank his former costars from favorite to least favorite, with host Andy Cohen listing Selma Blair, Lindsay Lohan, Jenny McCarthy, and Heather Locklear as his options.

“Heather and then Heather,” he said of his Spin City costar.

“Lindsay’s a trip. She’s work but she’s cool. She’s fun to look at,” Sheen said of his Scary Movie 5 costar.

Then, Sheen didn’t waste any time throwing McCarthy under the bus. When it came down to the two remaining actresses, McCarthy and Blair, he told Cohen: “I’d like to mash those two together and then kick them to the curb. They deserve each other.”

As Radar reported, McCarthy famously criticized Sheen after he didn’t disclose his HIV-positive status to her during her time playing his love interest on their show.

“Now being on Two and a Half Men myself, I feel like in playing a love interest, you would think there would be some type of — I don’t want to say criminal issue — but I don’t even know how to feel about that,” McCarthy said on her SiriusXM show.

“I was like, ‘Wait a second, if I have to be upfront about a herpe, how could you not be upfront about HIV?'” she said. “I look back and I’m like, ‘OK, that would have been some valuable information.’ I mean, look how many people have played his love interest on the show.”

Looks like Charlie is still pretty angry over her comments! But that’s not all, the actor also revealed he hasn’t buried the hatchet with Rihanna (whom he referred to as “that b****” on WWHL) even three years after their famous twitter feud.

