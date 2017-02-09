Off The Wagon! Crazed Charlie Spiraling Towards Drug-Fueled Suicide

Charlie Sheen is falling apart and turning to crack cocaine to end it all, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Charlie is unraveling!” an insider close to the HIV-positive star told Radar. “He has a suicide death wish — and he doesn’t have long!”

The insider added that the 51-year-old actor’s last few weeks have been a train wreck — even for him!

He insulted an entire community by donning a bearded Orthodox Jewish costume and wishing everyone a “Happy fourth night of Hanukkah” in December, and begged Sen. Ted Cruz to be his running mate for the 2020 election just three days later.

“You bring the AWESOME, I’ll bring the WINNING!!” Denise Richards’ ex proclaimed.

Then, he blasted former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani as a “fermented DESPOT worshiping clown-fart.”

Radar has also learned that the IRS is probing him over the money he used for hookers and drug peddlers. Finally, he slammed ENQUIRER Editor-in-Chief Dylan Howard in an Australian radio interview (Howard spearheaded the investigation that outed Sheen’s medical diagnosis).

“Hey, Dylan, if you’re listening, yeah motherf—er you are on my radar! Douche, douche!” he hurled.

Stay with Radar for more.

