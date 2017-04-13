Broke Trainwreck Charlie Sheen FORCED To Sell His Most Prized Possessions

HIV-positive Charlie Sheen is so broke he is selling the last remnants of his prized baseball memorabilia possessions —

Babe Ruth’s ring and contract — worth well over $2 million!

“Charlie is desperate for cash,” said several pals of the former “Two and a Half Men” star.

“He’s blown through all his millions and can’t find work. He’s at the end of his rope.”

Sheen, a noted collector of baseball memorabilia for decades, is the former owner of some of that community’s most prized objects.

Over the years, Sheen has sold most of his collection. But the one thing he always kept was Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring.

If it was ever put up for auction, it would fetch at least a half-million bucks — maybe even a cool million!

“He swore he would never sell it off, no matter how broke he got!”

He also has a signed baseball from the Babe, which cost more than a million bucks at auction, and a contract the Babe signed with the Yankees.

“He’s kept them up in an area of his home in Beverly Hills called Babe’s Bar,” said the source.

“But they might not be there much longer. He’s looking for a buyer!”