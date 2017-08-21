True Crime

Chandra Levy Special Coming And We’ve Got An Exclusive Clip

Watch an exclusive clip of this gripping TV special.

When Chandra Levy went missing in May 1, 2001, there were no clear leads on her whereabouts. Friends, family and police scrambled to find the missing 24-year-old Capitol Hill intern. Considered a cold case by many, it was later revived after her remains were found in May 2002.

The producers of Investigation Discovery’s JonBenet: An American Murder Mystery and Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery take a deep dive into the Levy case, and sort through the twists and turns that complicated the search for the young intern’s killer.

Watch the exclusive clip above for a sneak peak at the gripping 3-hour special.

Chandra Levy: An American Murder Mystery premieres Monday, September 4 at 8/7c on TLC. Viewers can watch an exclusive early debut online with the ID GO platform beginning Sunday, August 27.

