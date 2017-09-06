Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2017 — So Far

Is this the breakup of the year? We’ve got breaking news that you won’t want to miss. Peanut butter and jelly are calling it quits! And we’ve got the juicy texts to prove America’s favorite snack is parting ways with long-time partner Jelly. The pair were first spotted out together in the 1940s. Fans are devastated, but have hope for reconciliation.

The devastating breakup is the latest of a series of celebrity splits. Just last month, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced the end of their eight-year marriage.

Bachelor Nation was also shook recently from the breakup of two fan favorites, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, who got engaged on the season 21 finale. And Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, who got engaged on the season 20 finale. On the bright side, we got a Carly and Evan wedding!

Amber Heard and the real-life Tony Stark — Elon Musk — called it quits after a year-long romance. Apparently, the Tesla CEO’s schedule is too packed, and the Aquaman actress’ career is taking off.

