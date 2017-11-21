Catelynn Lowell’s Co-Stars ‘Caught Off Guard’ By Rehab Stint For Suicidal Thoughts

Catelynn Lowell entered rehab after experiencing suicidal thoughts, but a Teen Mom OG co-star insisted she seemed better than ever one month before the stint. Farrah Abraham‘s mom Debra Danielsen exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that she is blindsided by Lowell checking into a treatment center.

“I saw her when we filmed in October,” Danielsen told Radar. “She looked great. She was dressed beautifully. She looked like she lost weight. Except for when we first started the show, she seemed better than ever.”

Danielsen added how Tyler Baltierra‘s wife seemed like she was “in a great place.”

“She was interacting well with Tyler and the rest of the cast,” Danielsen explained. “All of them were playing beer pong and other games. They were looking at scrapbooks and commenting on how they have all changed over the years.”

Danielsen revealed that the couple even discussed having another child to join daughter Novalee.

“I was expecting to see that she was pregnant,” Danielsen said. “It caught me off guard. I never thought she would go through another depression like this. I’m so proud of her for checking in and getting help.”

Danielsen explained that she sent her co-star a letter to wish her “health and healing.”

As Radar readers know, Lowell checked into rehab on Friday, November 17.

“Well today I thought of every way to kill myself… so I’m going to treatment,” she shockingly tweeted.

Before Lowell entered rehab, she opened up to Radar about her issues.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself,” Lowell said. “On November 17 I thought of every way possible to commit suicide, from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole.”

This is Lowell’s second rehab stint. She entered rehab in 2016 for postpartum depression.

