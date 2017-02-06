Casey Anthony SPOTTED At Controversial Florida Event

Cries of “baby killer,” were once again unleashed against Casey Anthony when she made a shocking appearance at a rally against President Donald Trump near his Florida home on Sunday night.

Justice was never served for little Caylee Anthony, who was killed when she was just three-and-a-half, but her mother was acquitted of the murder. Since the trial, she’s largely stayed out of the spotlight, but emerged at a protest at the president’s Mar-a-Largo home.

Anthony was wearing her long dark hair in a single braid under a backwards baseball cap. She refused to be interviewed on camera, Florida television station WPTV reported, but said that she “is against President Trump’s policies.”

The backlash was swift again Anthony, who has been hiding in Florida since the jury found her not guilty in 2011. “She’s a baby killer too,” one Twitter user wrote, despite her acquittal.

@dawnellemurray SHES A BABY KILLER TOO — Susan Lindasay (@SLindasay) February 6, 2017

“I hear she’s got some really killer protest chants,” another person wrote.

Casey Anthony is out there protesting against President Trump guys… I hear she's got some real killer protest chants for The Democrats. pic.twitter.com/0sApW2mgbO — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 6, 2017

“Casey Anthony looks crazy/scary,” one Twitter use exclaimed.

Casey Anthony looks crazy/scary. — Lew Harper (@Harper1Lew) February 6, 2017

“Baby killer Casey Anthony,” is ripped again.

Imagine that ,Baby Killer Casey Anthony Shows Up at Anti-Trump Rally

🤔https://t.co/IXW4g45OL8 — Jag XjsPrincess™ (@JustAGirlXjs) February 6, 2017

Casey Anthony protesting Trump?? I know she's entitled to her opinion of him but I am about her too. I will never believe her innocence. — Lauren (@Lfacemaker) February 6, 2017

Story developing.

