Hollywood Horror! Carrie Fisher Threatened Movie Exec Over Sexual Harassment

Years before her tragic death, Carrie Fisher came to the defense of a young woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by a studio exec and threatened him into leaving the woman alone, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

In the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal, Heather Ross, whose story was turned into the movie The Perfect Man, starring Heather Locklear and Hilary Duff, was new to Hollywood when she claims a Sony executive met with her and attacked her.

Ross told her story to radio station 94.9 MixFM in Tucson, saying “He picked me up in Westwood and within two minutes he pulled the car over and reaches over and grabs the handle of passenger seat and flips it back an all of a sudden is on top of me.”

She said he held her down with one hand and touched himself with his other hand.

“I thought I was protected by not being attractive,” Ross said, explaining that she was overweight at the time.

“He said ‘You’ll never make a movie in my town and get the f**k out of my car,’” she told the radio station. “I got out and ran.”

Ross said that Fisher had become a “mother figure” to her and she finally revealed the assault.

“When I told Carrie Fisher what happened she was very protective of me and more scared for my safety than anything,” Ross explained.

“Once the fear wore off about two weeks later she sent me a message online and she said “I just saw ____ at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow. I asked her what was inside and she said, ‘It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again the next delivery will be your tiny penis in a much smaller box!’”

Ross said she was thrilled that Fisher stuck up for her. “I about died. She was truly the best.”

