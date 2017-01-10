Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Deaths: Written In The Stars?

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s sudden deaths stunned the world, but an astrologer told RadarOnline.com that the tragedy may have been destined for centuries!

According to the Chinese zodiac, Fisher was born in 1956 — the year of the Monkey. And so was her mother, in 1932.

Coincidentally, both Fisher and Reynolds died in 2016, which is also the year of the Monkey in the ancient Chinese Zodiac!

“A year of the Monkey is believed to be an unlucky year for those people whose birth sign is the Monkey,” psychic to the stars, Roxanne Elizabeth Usleman www.roxanne.net, told Radar.

“Things come up that ordinarily would not have come up for them,” Usleman added.

Referring to the fact that Fisher died on December 28, and Reynolds followed the very next day, she said, “Would her mother have passed if she didn’t pass? I have to tell you that the answer is no.”

“Carrie had a lot of things that were really hard on her and monkeys tend to have very addictive personalities,” she continued. “When Carrie died, that affected her mother tremendously.”

According to Usleman, who has worked with neither Fisher, nor Reynolds, “They were meant to cross over together and be together and be on the other side. That is her mother for many lifetimes past. It feels that they have intertwined and they have been together in that form of connection for many many lifetimes.”

“Chinese astrology is extremely accurate,” Uselman insisted. “It is really powerful and very ancient. Like actual monkeys, Carrie and Debbie’s relationship was very dependent on each other throughout their lives.”

“A monkey can jump from one tree to another tree. But instead of grabbing onto the branch which is 2017, they both fell.”

