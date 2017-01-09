The TRUTH About Carrie & Debbie’s Deaths Revealed At Last

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were laid to rest next to each other last week, but the mother-daughter duo died from very different causes, according to their shocking death certificates.

The Star Wars star, 60, suffered a massive heart attack on a United Airlines Flight from London on December 2, 2016, and was rushed to the hospital in LA upon landing, where she died four days later. Her death certificate was released by the Los Angeles County Department of Health and her cause of death was listed as “cardiac arrest/deferred,” which means it was likely a heart attack, but the final result is pending investigation.

Fisher struggled with sobriety for decades, and the results of toxicology tests that could find drugs in her system were not yet released.

Fisher’s beloved mother, Reynolds, passed away the day after she did, on December 28, 2016, after suffering from a stroke dealing with the grief of her daughter’s death.

The Singin’ in the Rain star’s death certificate listed “intracerebral hemorrhage,” as the “immediate cause” and also noted “hypertension” as a condition that led to her death.

The mother/daughter duo were buried on January 6, 2017, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The day before, A-listers gave star-studded tributes at a private memorial attend by Fisher’s grieving daughter, Billie Lourd, and her brother, Todd Fisher, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow, Meg Ryan, and more.

