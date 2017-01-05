‘It’s A Medical Emergency!’ 911 Call Reveals Carrie’s Pilot Accelerated Landing

United Airlines did everything possible to save Carrie Fisher’s life after she suffered a heart attack – but all attempts failed. In a 911 call from the incident, United Airlines Operations tried to rush the landing.

“On one of our international flights coming in from London, it’s about 10 minutes out,” United Airlines Operations told the operator. “It’s a medical emergency for a passenger.”

2016’s Most Notable Celebrity Deaths — Prince, Muhammad Ali & More

The staff member then informed the operator that the plane would arrive at 12:28pm.

“It’s making up 10,” she said of the pilot accelerating the landing. “It’s in 10 minutes.”

As Radar readers know, Fisher died on December 27 at 60 years old after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Her mother Debbie Reynolds passed away the next day at age 84 from a massive stroke.

“The family is holding a private memorial service for both Carrie and Debbie at Carrie’s home in Los Angeles on Thursday,” a source exclusively told Radar. “It is going to be a big celebration of life.”

Photos: Debbie Reynolds Rushed From Carrie Fisher’s Home Before Tragic Death

The celebration is “what both Debbie and Carrie would have wanted.”

“Everyone loved them both so much,” the insider said.

The mother and daughter will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Ceremony following the ceremony.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.