LAST MINUTE PLEA? Caroline Kennedy SHAMELESSLY Begs For Murderer Cousin To Be Pardoned

PRESSURED by her shameless family, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy is quietly pushing President Barack Obama to arrange a pardon for her killer cousin Michael Skakel!

Although Obama can’t directly commute Skakel’s prison sentence for the 1975 murder of socialite Martha Moxley, he CAN call in a favor from Connecticut’s Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy — and that’s what Caroline is after, sources say.

“It’s the powerful Kennedys to the rescue again!” a political insider tells Radar. “They’ve got a long history of scandal — and a longer history of beating the system!”

Skakel, the nephew of Robert Kennedy‘s widow, Ethel Kennedy, was convicted in 2002 of killing his 15-year-old neighbor Martha Moxley and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He was freed in November 2013 after arguing successfully his original defense attorney, Michael Sherman, did a lousy job.

But the Connecticut Supreme Court reinstated his conviction on Dec. 30, 2016 — ruling Skakel had “constitutionally adequate representation.”

The decision means Skakel, 56, could be heading back to prison to serve the rest of his sentence. He has maintained his innocence, but three appeals of his sentence were declined and prosecutors want him back behind bars.

“His family is pulling out all the stops to let him skate,” the insider says. “They’ve been hounding Caroline to get to Obama. Her own influence is waning. Trump is not going to reappoint her as Ambassador to Japan.”

The Kennedy clan does have a convenient connection to Gov. Malloy as well — the John F. Kennedy Library gave him its 2016 Profile in Courage Award.

“It will be interesting to see if the governor plays ball,” says another insider.

The 59-year-old daughter of President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis has been part of the out-going president’s inner circle since 2004, when her family arranged for him to deliver the keynote speech at the Democratic Convention.

Four years later, she endorsed him for the ­Democratic nomination over Hillary Clinton — and the Kennedy muscle helped Obama win the primary and the general election. Now, sources say, she wants payback!

“Caroline feels Michael has paid his debt to society, and she’s determined to get him a pardon,” a source says.

“She’s playing the ­’Kennedy card’ to the max. She and her other cousins, especially Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., are pushing hard for Obama to use his influence to get Skakel pardoned! They’ll stop at nothing to turn him loose.”

