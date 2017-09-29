Divorce For La La? Carmelo Anthony Delivers Death Blow To Off-On Marriage

Carmelo and La La Anthony’s rocky off-again, on-again relationship may finally be over for good after some very unsettling news was confirmed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Carmelo, who played basketball for the New York Knicks, has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and that’s not sitting well with La La!

“Melo married a city girl with careers in television, film and design,” an insider told Radar.

“He knew La La wouldn’t put up with him playing for another team, especially if it wasn’t a big market like L.A., Chicago or Miami.”

As Radar reported, even before the trade, the two were on very shaky grounds, with multiple allegations of cheating flying back and forth.

Carmelo, 33, and 38-year-old La La had moved into separate New York residences and announced their split in April after seven years of marriage.

The pair, who have a 10-year-old son, Kiyan, have since been spotted holding hands at various functions — but the chances for a permanent reconciliation appear to now be over for good.

“When Carmelo requested a trade to The Thunder, he basically knew he was ending their marriage,” said the insider.

