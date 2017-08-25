Princess Diana: Shocking New Evidence Reveals Run-Away Car Hit Vehicle Before Crash

Chilling new details on Princess Diana’s deadly crash have been revealed in REELZ’s latest episode, Diana: The Search for Truth, just day after the 20th anniversary of her death. As RadarOnline.com has learned, a run-away driver may have been the one to induce the shocking accident on Paris’ L’Alma tunnel.

“We examined the carriageway closely and we picked up pieces of a rear light,” says former Director of the French Police, Martine Monteil in the clip. “We found traces of while paint on its right side.”

“So somebody else had been involved,” agrees former French Police Officer, Jean-Claude Mules.

While Prince Harry and Prince William have admitted that insistent photographers are often the ones who are blamed for the horrific incident, new information suggests that it may have been a violent individual and a faulty car what actually caused the beloved royal’s untimely death.

“Debris from a rear light housing… it didn’t come from the Mercedes, which suggests that another vehicle hit the Mercedes and lost its tail light,” adds Mules.

As Radar exclusively revealed, the Mercedes was previously owned by Eric Bouquet and totaled in an unrelated crash before it was refurbished and passed on to Diana.

What exactly happened on that dreadful 1997 evening?

Diana’s Death: Search for the Truth airs Sunday, August 27 at 10 ET/PT on REELZ.

