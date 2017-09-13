Leroy Refuses To Accept Camila’s Apology For Her Racist Remarks On ‘The Challenge’

The Camilanator returned on this week’s The Challenge: Dirty Thirty, but Camila Nakagawa took her latest brawl too far. The reality star has issued an apology after making racist remarks towards her co-star Leroy Garrett.

The explosive fight started after the cast returned home from a night of drinking.

“He’s going to take her out,” Leroy said to co-star Johnny Bananas.

Camila, who overheard the conversation, assumed he was referring to her. “Who? Who’s her?” Nakagawa asked, as Leroy tried to calm her down.

“You are f**king an idiot,” Camila screamed. “Guess how many wins you’ve had? Zero. You’re a f**king black mother**king p***y.

Leroy then said in his confessional, “I have no idea why my skin color is being brought into this. At this point I’m starting to lose a lot of respect for the things that are coming out of her mouth.”

But Camila didn’t stop there, as she hit him with a pillow and yelled, “It’s all about black mother**kers like that piece of s**t!”

After the disturbing scene aired, Camila turned to social media to issue an apology.

“I am deeply sorry for how I treated Leroy and take full responsibility for my actions,” she posted on Instagram. “He handled himself with grace – I wish I could say the same of myself. From the bottom of my heart, I meant no disrespect and I wish I could take back every word I said. But I can’t and I have to live knowing that I disrespected a human being whom I care very much for.”

The statement continued, “The last thing I would EVER want to do is put anyone in a box based on skin color. I have a deep love for humanity and sincerely regret my reckless words and abhorrent behavior. Moving forward, I am 100 percent committed to never letting anything like this happen again.”

She then explained that she didn’t immediately apologize to Leroy because she was “extremely intoxicated” and had “no recollection” of what happened until it was brought up to her.

“I have apologized to Leroy on and off camera,” she claimed. “I still have so much love and respect for him, but I cannot expect him to forgive me and that’s just something I will have to deal with no matter how much it breaks my heart.”

She ended the apology by explaining that her comments were racially insensitive.

“Those words are completely inexcusable and do not contribute toward the fight to end racism,” she wrote. “I don’t ever want to feed into stereotypes or make anyone feel less because of their skin color. Race should not determine how someone should be treated and I want to support those marginalized groups who’ve faced constant racism and oppression.”

Leroy did not accept her apology, as he tweeted, “Funny how @CamilaMTV is so quick to jump on social media and apologize to strangers but is yet to reach out to me directly.”

