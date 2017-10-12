‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Tells All On DUI Arrest: ‘Everyone Makes Mistakes’

Buddy Valastro has stayed out after trouble after his 2014 arrest for driving under the influence. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Cake Boss star admitted that the arrest was a learning experience.

“Everyone makes mistakes,” Valastro, 40, told Radar. “I owned up to my mistake. I didn’t fight it; I didn’t try to deny it. I learned a great lesson. You can’t take a chance. You can’t have one or two drinks and get behind the wheel.”

Valastro admitted that what hurt him the most about the DUI is the impression it left on his young fans.

“Kids do look up to me,” he said. “I always try to portray a good image for children. That was hurtful to me. That wasn’t me. That’s not what I wanted. I let myself down. I let my family and my friends down. I’m not perfect.”

Valastro vowed to never be behind bars again, as he said the arrest was “one and done.”

Valastro was arrested on November 13, 2017 following a business dinner in New York City.

On December 1, he pled guilty to the charge. His license was suspended for 90 days and he was ordered to pay a $300 fine.

While Valastro overcame his legal troubles, he hit another rough patch earlier this year when he lost his mother Mary to ALS.

“She was my biggest fan, she was my mom, she was my hero,” he told Radar. “I would not be the man I am today without her. It is a loss.”

He admitted that he still cries when he walks into Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken.

“A couple of weeks ago, I stopped in my old office above the bakery. I just cried. I can hear her zipping around the place in my head and telling me she’s the boss. She will always be my boss.”

Cake Boss airs Saturdays at 8/7c on TLC.

