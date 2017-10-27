Caitlyn Jenner Puts 68-Year-Old Beach Body On Display In Cleavage-Baring Swimsuit!

Life’s a beach for Caitlyn Jenner, who is leaving little to the imagination on Instagram strutting by the ocean in a plunging one-piece swimsuit.

40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and… A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

It’s the first time since transitioning that Jenner has shared a video of herself in swimwear.

“40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is,” she captioned the video. “I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self.”

PHOTOS: She’s Out & About! Caitlyn Jenner In Public For First Time Since ‘Vanity Fair’ Blockbuster –– What She Did Explained In 10 Photos

In the 10-second clip, Jenner, who is about to celebrate her 68th birthday, walks toward the camera, wearing a floppy hat and halter one-piece swimsuit. She then removes the hat, spins in a circle, and enjoys the breeze, giving fans a glimpse of her toned tush!

It’s been an admittedly tough year for Jenner, who is battling to save relationships with her family.

PHOTOS: The Biggest Mistake Of Her Life? Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Had Second Thoughts About Saying Goodbye To Bruce

As Radar previously reported exclusively, daughter Kylie has effectively shut her out, even though she’s carrying the former Olympian’s grandchild.

“Cait’s left Kylie dozens of messages, sent flowers and gifts – but she’s not heard a peep back for weeks,” an insider told Radar. “It’s so upsetting and confusing to her, why would her youngest child freeze her out like this?”

She’s also living in fear of O.J. Simpson’s recent release from prison, reports a pal.

“Kris (Jenner) and Caitlyn both believe that he killed Nicole and they are terrified that he will come after them now that he is out,” the insider told Radar.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.