Fake Exposé: Caitlyn Jenner CAUGHT IN EPIC LIE Over ‘Girlfriend’ Candis Cayne

Caitlyn Jenner‘s canceled reality series I Am Cait was praised as groundbreaking and brutally honest, but it appears the trans star wasn’t above stealing a slick move from ex Kris‘ playbook.

In Keeping Up With the Kardashians fashion, Jenner resorted to fakery while planning her own 2015 spin-off series, she admits in the foreword to pal Candis Cayne‘s upcoming beauty book, Hi Gorgeous: Transforming Inner Power Into Radiant Beauty.

PHOTOS: She’s Out & About! Caitlyn Jenner In Public For First Time Since ‘Vanity Fair’ Blockbuster –– What She Did Explained In 10 Photos

Though the Dirty Sexy Money actress, 45, was introduced on I Am Cait as one of Jenner’s close girlfriends, the 67-year-old former Olympian admits that in reality, she “cast” the blond bombshell on her show after following her TV career from afar — and didn’t even meet her until filming began!

“Her glow stuck in my mind, so when we were getting ready to select the cast for I Am Cait, Candis was first on my list,” Jenner writes in the guide, out June 20. “I didn’t get to meet her until right before we started shooting.”

As Radar readers know, Jenner and Cayne grew close on the show before its 2016 cancellation, and were even rumored to be dating.

PHOTOS: Destroyed By Fame! ‘Sad’ Caitlyn Snubbed Again By ‘KUWTK’ Family

However, as Radar previously reported, their relationship has cooled in recent months over Jenner’s very vocal conservative political views.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.