Getting Serious! Inside Caitlyn Jenner’s Secret Romance With 21-Year-Old Trans Model

Caitlyn Jenner’s romance with transgender model Sophia Hutchins is going strong as the younger girlfriend posted another picture with a clue about their relationship.

Hutchins, 21, transitioned from a man to a woman and credited Jenner’s own journey as her inspiration to undergo the life-changing medical procedures was not shy about how involved she is with the former Olympian.

Hutchins posted an Instagram story where she was hugging Jenner’s dog, Bertha, and captioned the pic “cuddling with my love bug,” on Halloween, the same day Radar exclusively revealed details about their hidden relationship.

As Radar exclusively reported, for the past few months Hutchins posted frequent pictures of Jenner’s dog and tell-tale shots about their relationship from the Sherwood Country Club, where her girlfriend was a member and an avid golfer.

Hutchins and Jenner recently returned from a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico where they stayed at the luxury hotel Las Ventanas and both posted similar pics from the getaway.

Morning coffee with a view 🌅 A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Good morning! Have a wonderful day. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Hutchins [who asked for male pronouns be used to describe him in the 2016 interview with the Pepperdine University newspaper credited Jenner with helping her come to terms with wanting to transition. She said Jenner’s ABC 20/20 interview in 2015 “made it so much more real for [him], like normal and successful people do this and people are OK when they do it.”

