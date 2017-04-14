Caitlyn Admits Begging Former Wife To Abort Baby — But She Refused

Caitlyn Jenner has publicly admitted her failings as a father in the decades before her transition to female. But in her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, she confesses that she told one of her three exes to abort their baby, despite the former wife’s hesitation.

The 67-year-old reality star — who was then known as Bruce — found out his first wife Chrystie was pregnant with their daughter, Casey, after the couple had already split amid his longtime gender identity crisis.

“I suggest to her that given we are headed for divorce, she doesn’t have to give birth and can get an abortion,” Caitlyn writes in her book, first obtained by RadarOnline.com. “I am thinking about what life will be like for a child brought into the world in which the parents are in divorce proceedings. And yes, I am thinking about my image and future livelihood.”

“With our marriage headed for divorce, I am not prepared to have another child. I cannot emotionally handle another child.”

Chrystie, now 64, flipped at her estranged husband’s insensitivity.

“Chrystie becomes livid,” Caitlyn recalls. “She makes it clear that the child is hers, not ours, and wants me to have nothing to do with raising the child.”

Caitlyn claims she was not present in the hospital for her daughter Casey’s June 1980 birth.

Four decades later, “Casey is now bright and gorgeous and an incredible mom to three children with an equally incredible husband,” Caitlyn gushes. “I know I terribly disappointed her as a father, nor was she the only child I terribly disappointed.”

Despite the distance between them, Casey, 36, claimed she was “looking forward” to a deeper relationship with Caitlyn amid the star’s transition in 2015.

Caitlyn is also a parent to Burt, Brandon, Brody, Kendall and Kylie.

