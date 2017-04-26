Caitlyn Jenner Rips Kris: She Used Me To Get Rich!

Ruthless “momager” Kris Jenner used her then-husband, legendary Olympic champ Bruce Jenner, to build her reality-TV empire! That’s Caitlyn Jenner’s claim in her no-holds-barred memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.” Caitlyn claimed conniving Kris had her own motives for their quickie 1991 marriage. “I … believe … that Kris gets something from me,” the “I Am Cait” star wrote. “Her divorce from Robert Kardashian … had been ugly.” At Kris’ insistence, Caitlyn signed on to “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2007. Though they enjoyed years of happy marriage, the show destroyed their relationship, she claimed. “It only began to implode when ‘KUWTK’ became a runaway success and Kris was at the helm of a multimillion-dollar family franchise in which she controlled all the purse strings, including mine.”