Team Kris! Caitlyn Confesses Khloe Is Having A ‘Tough’ Time With Her Harsh Tell-All

Caitlyn Jenner is on the outs with ex-wife Kris Jenner after slamming her in her tell-all book – and her stepdaughters are siding with their mother! Caitlyn confessed that her relationship with Khloe Kardashian continues to suffer, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Khloe is taking it a little though,” Caitlyn, 67, told a fan of her memoir Secrets of My Life at her New York City book signing on April 26. “Everyone on the Jenner side is fine. All this stuff tends to work itself out!”

Caitlyn told Andy Cohen on Radio Andy that he hasn’t spoken to his stepdaughter in “two years.”

Although the former olympian claimed that the other Kardashian girls are “fine” at the signing, Kim Kardashian admitted the book is “hurtful.”

“My heart breaks for my mom,” Kim, 36, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I feel like she’s been through so much and [Jenner is] promoting this book and she’s saying all these things. I don’t think it’s necessary and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

Kim continued how Kris has been “respectful” to Caitlyn because they share daughters Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19.

“I feel like it’s taken [Jenner] a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don’t expect her to be honest about my mom now,” she said. “But it’s just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

But Caitlyn didn’t stop slamming her former family, as Radar exclusively reported that she continued to bash Kris at her NYC book signing!

On this week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris, 61, said she was “done” with Caitlyn for slamming her in her book.

“I was sad [with Sunday’s episode] when she made comments about the book,” Caitlyn said at the event. “That bothered me. This is my story. There are two sides to every story and this is my life and how I saw things.”

She then fired, “I wanted to say to her, write your own book and write your side!”

Caitlyn’s ghostwriter Buzz Bissinger also ripped the momager. She claimed Caitlyn “explained, ‘Kris saved my life! Kris resurrected my career when I was lost, Kris helped to me reconnect with my children from a prior marriage.’ [Anything else] is a sh*tslop she makes for her f******g show. This is the same family where Kim tweeted Kourtney vomited four times in her bed then slept in it!”

