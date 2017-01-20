Alone Again! Caitlyn Breaks Down In Tears Over Latest Kardashian Snub

Caitlyn Jenner has a friend in President-Elect Donald Trump, but the controversial reality star’s own family is icing her out, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 67-year-old Republican transgender-rights oxymoron activist is in Washington, D.C. to lend her support to the president-elect, but none of her family are by her side. And they haven’t been for weeks!

“It seems like the Kardashian girls want nothing to do with her anymore and Caitlyn is definitely starting to feel rejected by them,” a family insider said.

“She called several of them crying recently and said that she has never felt more alone that she does right now!”

But it’s not her political views that is causing the split: Jenner is also releasing a tell-all book, The Secrets Of My Life, which will hit shelves in April.

In the memoir, Jenner dishes on her famous family, and how they have handled her transition.

