Tragic Caitlyn Jenner Is Falling Apart – Literally

Bruce Jenner might have won gold at the 1976 Olympic Games — but the plastic surgery that turned the gender jumper into Caitlyn Jenner won’t win any medals! That is expert opinion of a panel of world renowned plastic surgeons exclusively empaneled by Radar to evaluate the titanic toll repeated procedures have had on the one-time pretty boy Olympian’s face. One medical expert believed the “I Am Cait” star started her surgical odyssey long before announcing plans to switch sexes two years ago!\ “Bruce had been going under the knife for years before anyone had any idea Caitlyn even existed.” “That nose was attacked a number of times before the transition!” As Radar has reported, Cait has complained she’s been abandoned by the Kardashian clan. “Caitlyn’s in a very bad space right now,” said a friend. “She’s been pulling out all the stops to get surgeries to make her feel better about herself. “But when she looks in the mirror, she’s not happy with what she sees.”