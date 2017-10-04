It’s War! Caitlyn Jenner Confronts Kris & Kids After They Trash Her On ‘KUWTK’

Caitlyn Jenner is clearly keeping up with her ex-wife’s antics — and she isn’t happy about what she’s finding out!

The tense situation exploded after the 67-year-old transgender rights activist caught the Season 14 premiere of KUWTK and watched her famous former family bash her, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“Caitlyn is beyond livid right now and she is blaming Kris one-hundred percent,” a Kardashian family insider revealed. “She knew that Kris was going to pump up the drama with the storyline — but not like this!”

Kris and her daughters are accusing Caitlyn of lying about accusations she made in her autobiography, The Secrets of My Life.

“But Caitlyn is standing by all of her claims that she made in her book, every single one of them,” said the insider. “She is not going to allow Kris to keep up this defamatory B.S. and she will take legal action against her if this continues throughout the season. It is going to get ugly.”

Among her more scandalous allegations, Caitlyn wrote that Kris and her daughters — Kim, 38, Kourtney, 39, and Khloe Kardashian, 33 — all believed that O.J. Simpson was responsible for murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown and that they were also aware that Robert Kardashian Sr., their late father who represented Simpson as part of his legal defense team, believed O.J. was guilty as well.

And during Sunday’s premiere, Kim mentioned to Khloe that she was bothered by the fact that Caitlyn chose to disclose details of gender reassignment surgery in the publication, rather than tell her personally.

Khloe then opened up about giving Caitlyn the silent treatment: “It’s not ’cause you’re trans. That’s not why I’m not talking you. It’s because you’re a bad, mean person!”

Despite the vitriol from the sisters, Caitlyn is mostly blaming her ex for the drama.

“Caitlyn knows just how scripted this show is because she worked on it for nearly 10 years,” the insider explained to Radar. “She knows that Kris writes the script and directs every scene and that she purposely did this to try and get revenge on Cait.”

“When it comes down to it, Cait ended that marriage,” added the insider. “She was the one who said, ‘I am leaving you,’ before moving into the Malibu rental.”

