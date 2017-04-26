Caitlyn Jenner Admits: I Chopped Off My Manhood!

Talk about the final cut! Caitlyn Jenner’s upcoming memoir reveals she had gender reassignment surgery in January! The 67-year-old said she got tired of “tucking” away her male genitalia — as well as fans asking whether she’d had it chopped off! “The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” Caitlyn wrote in “The Secrets of My Life.” “I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.” To answer the curious, Caitlyn — who was once gold medal-winning Olympic decathlete Bruce Jenner — also wrote: “You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”