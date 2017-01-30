Caitlyn Jenner ‘Secrets Of My Life’ Book Cover Released Amid Kardashian Klan Feud

The cover of Caitlyn Jenner‘s highly anticipated memoir has been revealed!

The 67-year-old released a new video via Twitter on Monday, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot for the cover of her new book, The Secrets Of My Life, before debuting the cover itself.

PHOTOS: She’s Out & About! Caitlyn Jenner In Public For First Time Since ‘Vanity Fair’ Blockbuster –– What She Did Explained In 10 Photos

Donning a gold silk robe — and later a skintight mini dress — Jenner’s minute-long video unveiled what to expect in her memoir.

“After a lifetime of secrets. . .and a long personal struggle. . .Caitlyn Jenner is finally learning to live as her true self,” the clip teased.

PHOTOS: Caitlyn Jenner Disses Kardashian With Inaugural Ball Outing In DC

But is she trying to compete with the Kardashian klan amid their bitter feud? Jenner’s announcement comes just days after the family jetted off to Costa Rica for an exclusive vacation with the whole gang — minus Cait.

As Radar readers know, Caitlyn has been rubbing the Kardashians the wrong way ever since Kim’s Paris robbery, where she was caught posting a bizarre message about her 36-year-old stepdaughter following the incident.

Jenner showed no remorse for troubled Kanye West when he was hospitalized last year either, ignoring his crisis and announcing the title and release date for her memoir instead.

Does this mean war with the Kardashians is still going strong? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.