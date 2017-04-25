Caitlyn Jenner’s Diane Sawyer Interview Ratings TANK

Caitlyn Jenner‘s highly anticipated interview on ABC with Diane Sawyer totally tanked, with only 4.3 million viewers compared to the 17 million who tuned in two years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Caitlyn cannot understand where her fans have gone. She thought she was a Kardashian. That the fans would always show up for her. That is not true,” sources told Naughty Gossip. “She is heartbroken but thinks that the ratings might be wrong and final numbers will reveal much bigger numbers. What she doesn’t know is that her book sales are also bad.”

PHOTOS: She’s Out & About! Caitlyn Jenner In Public For First Time Since ‘Vanity Fair’ Blockbuster –– What She Did Explained In 10 Photos

“The Secrets of My Life is released [April 25] but pre-orders are bad,” the insider continued. “She is only ranked at 67 on amazon.com. She thinks she is number ONE, but that is just not true. No one around her will tell her the truth.”

According to Naughty Gossip’s Rob Shuter, Jenner was paid $4 million for the book — but it looks as though the publisher will lose everything in the end.

PHOTOS: Caitlyn Jenner Gets Revenge On Rob Kardashian For Not Letting Her Near His Baby

For more gossip, visit NaughtyGossip.com!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.