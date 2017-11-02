Busy Philipps Bashes ‘Creep’ Brett Ratner Over Sex Scandal: He Is A ‘Garbage Human’

Busy Philipps, 38, is not holding back when it comes to bashing Brett Ratner, 48, for his allegedly sick behavior! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Cougar Town actress went on a fiery Twitter tirade, accusing the film producer of being a “garbage human” and insensitive “creep.”

Following Olivia Munn, 37, and Natasha Henstridge’s accusations against Ratner, Philipps took to twitter to voice her support for her fellow actresses, and communicate her disdain towards Ratner.

“Olivia Munn has been saying this for years and he has been disgusting about the allegations and to her for years. He is a garbage human,” wrote Philipps.

Before news broke of the filmmaker ‘s decision to “step away” from Warner Bros., following his sexual harassment allegations, Philipps tweeted: “Brett Ratner has a 450 MILLION dollar deal at WB? A man who’s reputation is that of a letcherous [sic] creep AT BEST. Plus, he makes s****y movies.”

Added the witty actress, “Before you say, ‘BUT BUSY, you’ve BEEN in shitty movies!’ MAYBE I HAVE. But I’m not jacking off on girls and making millions in the process.”

As Radar previously reported, Munn claimed that Ratner masturbated in front of her when she came into his trailer to deliver his food, during a day of filming. He denied her allegations but claimed he “banged” her various times and then “forgot about her.”

When actress Katharine Towne, 39, bashed Ratner for cornering her in a public bathroom and calling her repeatedly to arrange a sexual encounter between them, the producer’s attorney said: “Even if hypothetically this incident occurred exactly as claimed, how is flirting at a party, complimenting a woman on her appearance, and calling her to ask her for a date wrongful conduct?”

To that bizarre statement, Phillips wrote: “Also. What @KatharineTowne says in the article is important. What’s ‘absurd’ is his mouthpiece calling harassment ‘giving a compliment.’ It shows a pattern of disregard for women because what he wants is more important.”

The filmmaker – who denied the actress’ allegations – is now filing a defamation lawsuit against one of his alleged victims, who claimed he raped her when she was drunk at a party 12 years ago.

What do you think of Busy Philipps’ explosive comments regarding Brett Ratner’s sexual assault drama? Sound off in the comments below.

