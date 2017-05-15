Is Gravely Ill Burt Reynolds Making His FINAL Appearance?

Frighteningly frail and weighing barely 100 pounds, Burt Reynolds has made what he believes is his FINAL public appearance!

On April 22, the fading box-office legend bravely showed up at the premiere

of his final Hollywood hurrah, a film aptly called “Dog Years.”

“Burt was struggling just to breathe,” gasped a horrified eyewitness.

Though his rep denied Burt is ill, an eyewitness dished: “Burt was on the red carpet and nearly collapsed!

His co-stars had to hold him up and called out desperately for medical assistance!”

Sadly, the “Deliverance” star — now 81 and dependent on a cane and a wheelchair —

has been ravaged by heart disease and arthritis, reportedly battled addiction to pain pills

and has been under the constant care of nurses at his estate in Jupiter, Fla.

Added an insider: “Burt knows this is his last goodbye!”