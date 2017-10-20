Burglars Hit Mariah Carey’s L.A. Mansion In The Middle Of The Night!

Burglars snuck into Mariah Carey’s Los Angeles mansion and walked away with a whopping $50,000 worth of items, according to reports.

The thieves used a ladder around 3 a.m. on Oct. 19 to gain access to the upper floor of Carey’s home, where they snapped up pricey sunglasses, purses and other loot.

Surprisingly, despite silent alarms activating, Carey’s security team didn’t discover the burglary until morning.

Luckily, Carey, 47, was unharmed and across the country in New York City when the scary incident occurred.

As RadarOnline.com reported, thieves have hit the homes of a slew of celebrities so far this year, including Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morissette, Drake, David Spade and Scott Disick, among others.

The LAPD is currently investigating the crime.

