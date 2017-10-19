‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Nicholas Arrested After ‘Violently Yanking’ GF’s Hair

Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon, 46, was arrested last week after “violently yanking his girlfriend’s hair” during an argument!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the troubled actor was at the bar on October 12 when she got up to go to her room.

A source claimed Brendon pulled her arm to make her stay but she refused. Once the woman got up to leave again, he violently pulled her by the hair, forcing her to sit.

A hotel employee who saw the brutal scene called the police and had Brendon arrested. He was charged with felony domestic violence, as well as with violating a protective order.

According to the Desert Sun, Brendon can be near the woman as long as he doesn’t harass her in any way.

As Radar previously reported, this is not the actor’s first violence-related arrest.

Earlier this month, Brendon was arrested for domestic violence when he shoved a woman (thought to be his girlfriend) inside his home and proceeded to try and cut his wrists with pieces of broken glass. The woman ran out of the house and called 911. Police later found the actor half-naked in the bushes west of the apartment, and apprehended him around 1:30 AM.

In 2015 he pled guilty to chocking his girlfriend during an argument. He then agreed to check himself into rehab to deal with his rage.

In 2014, Brendon was also charged with “malicious injury to property” when he purposely shattered a decorative dish at a hotel.

Counting his most recent incident, Buffy The Vampire Slayer has been arrested six times in the past three years.

The actor spoke out about his anger issues, claiming in 2015 that he’s suffered from depression and anxiety, and often uses alcohol to try to calm his violent instincts.

