Royal Terrorism? Police Officers Attacked Outside London’s Buckingham Palace

A man armed with a weapon attacked two police officers outside London’s Buckingham Palace and was arrested “on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault.”

Photos from the area show a large police presence around the Queen’s home while witnesses on Twitter say the unidentified man attacked the officers with either a sword or machete.

The Metropolitan Police said: “During the course of detaining him, two male police officers suffered minor injuries to their arm. The London Ambulance Service were called and they were treated at the scene. They have not been taken to hospital.”

The Palace was put on lockdown, with police setting up a large cordon around the area. Queen Elizabeth was reportedly safe at Balmoral Castle, her residence in Scotland.

The attack came just hours after a man attacked two soldiers in Brussels with a knife.

That attacker was shot and critically wounded. The soldiers are expected to survive.

