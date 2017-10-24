Former Prosecutor To Sue Bill Cosby Accuser For $50K In Damages!

Former district attorney, Bruce L. Castor, 56, who in 2005 declined to press sexual-assault charges against Bill Cosby, 80, plans to file a lawsuit against the comedian’s accuser!

As As RadarOnline.com has learned, in the personal-injury complaint, Castor will claim Andrea Constand, 44, sued Castor for defamation in 2015 so he would lose the race towards District Attorney.

The winner of the race, Democrat Kevin Steele, 59, greatly criticized Castor’s handling of the 2005 Cosby case, and voiced his opinion in a very public manner, even bashing him in politically-charged TV ads.

Castor’s lawyer, James Beasley Jr., told The Philadelphia Inquirer that according to court papers, Castor’s is seeking over $50,000 in damages from Constand.

The Cosby accuser’s legal team claimed the potential lawsuit sounded “legally deficient.”

As Radar previously reported, Constand blamed Bill Cosby for having raped her in 2004 inside his Philadelphia home, after knocking her out with three blue pills that were allegedly meant to “relax” her.

The actor claimed that the sexual encounter was consensual and that the two had a romantic relationship.

Since Andréa Constand’s claim, over 40 women came forward to accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault. If convicted for his alleged crimes, the disgraced 80-year-old could face up to ten years in prison.

