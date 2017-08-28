Prison Secret! ‘VPR’ Star Brittany’s Sister-In-Law Was Locked Behind Bars For Fraud

Jax Taylor isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky star with a checkered past! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Brittany Cartwright’s sister-in-law Melisha Stephens Cartwright was convicted in a fraud scheme when she was just 18-years-old!

Melisha, now 35 and pregnant, was indicted for “engaging in a criminal syndicate to commit theft of money through the manufacture, forgery, possession and negotiation of checks and other financial documents” in August 2000. She was specifically charged with trying to cash in on two fake checks and possessing a forged letter.

Nine other people were also listed in the suit filed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Melisha pleaded guilty a month later, and the court dropped two charges against her. Instead, she was only sentenced to five years in jail on one count of possessing a fraudulent check and one year behind bars for having a false letter.

The court decided to withhold the ruling in lieu of a successful completion of a five-year probation sentence — but Melisha was unable to comply with the judge’s orders of “paying restitution of $9,900….in monthly payments of $100 per month” and was ordered to serve jail time just two years later.

The judge ruled that her sentence would be “fixed at a maximum term of six years in the state penitentiary at hard labor,” and she was credited with the 26 days that she already served behind bars.

It is unclear how much time she actually spent in prison after her sentencing, but Melisha posted on Facebook that she married 28-year-old Brittany’s brother Wesley in 2013. The couple is currently preparing for their baby Presley Tatum Cartwright to arrive on Oct. 6 — in part due to 38-year-old Taylor’s $12,000 donation towards their IVF fund.

