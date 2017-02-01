Brittany Cartwright FUMES Over Jax Taylor’s Gay Past, Celebrates Birthday Alone

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are heading towards Splitville, RadarOnline.com has learned!

Brittany and her mom Sherri confronted Jax over his gay past on Vanderpump Rules —and now Brittany was caught celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas with just her friends!

“I’ve never gone down that road before,” Jax explained to Sherri when asked why Tom Schwartz brought up his alleged lover in Miami.

“I kissed John on the cheek,” he insisted, adding that he kisses his father on the lips.

They settled their argument on-camera by agreeing to go to church, but it looks like they are still at war off-screen!

Brittany was spotted celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas with her girlfriends, while Jax spent time at a hockey game.

I love these people so much!! Thank you for making my birthday amazing! Tonight is going to be epic and I'm soooooo happy everyone came out for me! #birthdaygirl 👑👑👑 A photo posted by Brittany Cartwright💋 (@bncartwright) on Jan 25, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

The couple has spent time apart before, as Radar previously reported that they went their separate ways following Jax’s most recent cheating scandal.

Do you think Jax and Brittany are headed towards a split? Sound off in the comments!