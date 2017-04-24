Lucky Number 3? Britney Desperate To Get Pregnant Again

After just months dating, Britney Spears and her 22-year-old boy toy, Sam Asghari, are considering becoming parents together!

The timing appears to be perfect for the 35-year-old “Baby One More Time” singer since her long-running “Piece of Me” Las Vegas residency is slated to bow at the end of this year.

“Britney is telling her friends that she really wants Sam to be the one to give her another child,” a source told RadarOnline.com. “She says she has never been so in love!”

Spears and Asghari first met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video, and the singer, who is already mother to sons Jayden, 10, and Sean Preston, 11, wants another kid to complete her life-makeover master plan.

“Britney is doing everything she can to keep her youth because she knows that Sam is much, much younger than her and she will do anything to make this work,” said the source.

And Spears may get the little girl she’s always dreamed of in the process!

