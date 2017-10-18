Tuning Out: Britney Spears ‘Can’t Wait’ To Finish Las Vegas Residency

Britney Spears has only ten shows left until she is finished with her long-running “Piece of Me” residency in Las Vegas, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that “she can’t wait” to be done with Sin City!

And according to a source close to Spears, she already has her post-Vegas agenda set!

“Britney’s friends and family know what she is planning to do after she is done with Vegas,” a source close to the 35-year-old mother of two said, noting that “it’s not work!”

“She isn’t even thinking of a new album or another tour right now. All she really wants in life after this is over is to have a baby girl, get married and focus on her family for a while!”

Needless to say, Spears already has a lucky man in mind — her 23-year-old hunky model boyfriend, Sam Asghari!

“Of course they’ve talked about marriage and Britney’s dream is to have a real wedding someday. Sam seems to want this too,” the insider told Radar.

“At the same time, she and the dancers are really starting to get emotional because they have been a family for so long.”

