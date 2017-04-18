Briana Renee Admits Her ‘Rocky’ Marriage To Matt Could End In Divorce

Briana Renee is coming clean about the current state of her controversial marriage to troubled husband Matt Grundhoffer.

In an interview with The Domenick Nati Show, the Little Women: LA star responded candidly to the host’s question about her “rocky” marriage.

“That we do…And unfortunately we have had major lows, and we try to build back up again and it takes time,” she admitted.

“Marriage is always work. I’m not going to sugar coat anything. We have had a rocky marriage.”

Though she has defended 40-year-old Grundhoffer’s controversial behavior time and time again on her Lifetime hit show, the mother of two, 36, couldn’t shut down the possibility of a split in her two-year marriage.

“There’s a lot more to that than a yes or no answer,” she told Nati when he asked if divorce was in the cards. “There’s a lot going on. I’m not saying everything is perfect right now even. There are a lot of variables in this problem. You’ll see that all unfold on the show.”

In the interview, she also confirmed RadarOnline.com’s exclusive report that she was served by her former publicist, who has claimed the reality star owes her more than $20,000.

As Radar previously reported, Grundhoffer was caught sexting stunning trans model Plastic Martyr while Renee was pregnant with their son Maverick, now 9 months.

He confessed to making “horrible decisions” in their marriage, and Renee kicked him out of the house. However, she took him back after a very short separation.

The aspiring model’s friends have never approved of her relationship to Grundhoffer, who as Radar first reported, has been arrested for driving under the influence and choking an ex-girlfriend during a nasty brawl.

Little Women: LA airs Tuesdays on Lifetime at 9 pm est.

