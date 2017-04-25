‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus: My Baby Daddy Is A Violent Druggie

Briana DeJesus will have no problem bringing drama to Teen Mom 2 when she makes her debut!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Briana and her mother Roxanne DeJesus filed a request for a protection order against baby daddy Devoin Austin!

In court papers obtained from Orange County Court in Florida, Briana and Roxanne filed a request for a domestic violence protection order against Austin on December 27, 2011.

“[Austin] previously threatened, harassed, stalked or physically abused the petitioner,” the court papers alleged. “[Austin] attempted to harm the petitioner or family members or individuals closely associated with the petitioner. [Austin] threatened to conceal, kidnap or harm the petitioner’s child or children.”

They also claimed Devoin has a “drug” and “alcohol” problem.

In a description of Devoin’s acts of violence, the women claimed he caused a “big scene” at the hospital when daughter Nova was born in 2011, forcing Briana to switch rooms and have security guard outside her door.

“Devoin Austin and his sister came to my house after I told him to please not come and they started banging on my door at 10:30pm and made nasty threats,” Roxanne alleged. “I had to call the police.”

When the exes were on better terms a month later, he invited Briana and Nova to his mother’s home. But Roxanne claims he “tricked” her and brought her to his father’s house instead, refusing to drive her back home.

“She saw a big marijuana plant in the middle of the living room,” Roxanne claimed. She also alleged, “Devoin’s father started to text myself and Briana saying things such as the big bad wolf is here and that she has to deal with him.”

She claimed that Devoin would post photos of drugs of social media that were seen at his father’s house during the visit.

“I’m afraid for Briana and Nova,” Roxanne wrote. She also claimed that he “texted me threatening to take the baby.”

In the request, the former Teen Mom 3 stars asked that Devoin have no visitation with Nova and be referred to a domestic violence center.

Their request for a domestic violence protection order was denied because of insufficient evidence.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report that Briana will join the Teen Mom 2 cast.

Cast members Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer aren’t happy about the new addition.

“If something isn’t broke, why fix it?” a source close to the cast told Radar. “The show is doing beyond well.”

Another insider added, “It’s the most bizarre move MTV has ever made. They are jumping the shark!”

