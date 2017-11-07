Security Breaks Up Explosive Brawl Between Briana DeJesus & Baby Daddy Devoin Austin

The finale of Teen Mom 2 ended with the most explosive fight of the season! Briana DeJesus and her baby daddy Devoin Austin got into a blowout fight while out to lunch to celebrate their daughter’s first day of school.

The argument started when Austin revealed to her family that he is currently working two jobs.

“There is no reason he has two jobs and doesn’t help me with Nova,” DeJesus fired, as he shot back, “There is no reason I have two jobs and she can’t come to my house!”

DeJesus then screamed, “She’s not going to your house! She don’t know your family. Nova will not go to your house. There is no reason you’re not helping her financially.”

DeJesus’ mother Roxanne explained to Austin how he hasn’t been a stable father over the years.

“I’m going to pay and never take her? Pay and come sit in your living room?” he asked, as he then accused her of talking bad about him on-camera.

“I don’t talk s**t about this woman, all she do is talk s**t,” he said. “’My first baby daddy sucks a**.’”

When DeJesus agreed that he “sucks a**,” he fired back, “You suck a**! Maybe you’re doing something wrong. You’re not going to disrespect me like that. You don’t even know what it’s like to have a dad.”

That’s when Roxanne jumped on her chair and lunged at Austin while screaming, “Shut the f** up!”

Security held Roxanne back as he walked out and gave the women the middle finger.

He later vented to a producer, “They think they don’t need a dude. When you bring that to their attention, it’s the worst button I could press. She exploded. She makes me out to be the worst person ever. I could never come around. Briana was being disrespectful in front of Nova. I’m glad about child support. [The judge] could give me any number in the world and I’ll do it. As long as I get time with her.”

Also on the episode, Jenelle Evans revealed that her wedding to David Eason is back on after an explosive fight the night before the big day.

“I was angry yesterday because I didn’t think everything was going to be done in time,” Evans explained to a friend. “I envisioned my wedding to look a certain way and if it’s not done I’m going to be pissed off.”

As for her estranged mother Barbara, she revealed she is still not invited to the wedding.

“I wish I could have a mom there,” she confessed. “I have no family coming. She disapproves of David. If you don’t like David why are you going to come to the wedding?”

Despite the drama, Evans and Eason tied the knot in a tearful ceremony.

Barbara broke down too, as she cried over Eason “alienating” her daughter from her.

“She chose David over her own family,” Barbara cried to a friend. “I’m not getting along with David period.”

A new member was introduced to the Teen Mom 2 franchise, as Kailyn Lowry welcomed her son Lux with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

When Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin brought their son Lincoln to see his new baby brother, he seemed upset. As fans know, the couple suffered a miscarriage months before their divorce.

“It’s different emotions,” Marroquin told his sister. “I don’t feel anything towards Kail, but it’s different. Lincoln has a little brother now. We would’ve had a baby right now. It’s not with us.”

Lowry also revealed how Lopez was supportive throughout labor despite being uninvolved in her pregnancy.

“When my water broke at 1:30am my contractions were coming three minutes apart,” she explained. “He pushed on my back when I had a contraction. He let me squeeze. He was good about it.”

Also on the episode, Leah Messer brought her daughters Ali, Aleeah and Adalynn to their first day of school.

“I’m so proud of you guys,” she told her daughters during dinner. “We have all had to overcome different challenges this year. Sometimes we all have bad days, but we’re always going to be there for each other.”

As for Chelsea Houska, she celebrated her wedding reception one year after marrying husband Cole DeBoer.

