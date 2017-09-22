Health Crisis: Briana DeJesus Reveals Daughter Stella Suffers From Heart Condition

Dealing with an absentee baby daddy is the least of Briana DeJesus’ worries. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, DeJesus reveals her daughter Stella suffers from a devastating heart condition.

“It’s been so hard dealing with Stella,” DeJesus, 23, told Radar. “She has some heart condition, she has holes in her heart. It’s been difficult dealing with Stella right now.”

DeJesus insisted her daughter, who is also has a lactose intolerance, will be “fine.”

“We just have to monitor her breathing,” she said.

Unfortunately for DeJesus, her mother Roxanne has been unable to help her daughter, as she is suffering from a medical condition of her own.

“About a year and a half ago she found out she had lupus,” DeJesus said. “Ever since then it’s been difficult. She’s not the same woman she was. She’s always tired, always sick, always in the hospital. She helped me with Nova and now she can’t help me anymore. I’ve basically been on my own. I have to be strong for my mother because she’s so sick.”

DeJesus added that her mother recently underwent a double mastectomy.

“She’s still been recovering from that,” she said. “It’s been really tough.”

Luckily for DeJesus, her daughter Nova, 5, with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin has been helpful.

“She helps me out so much,” she said. “I’m so glad she adores her sister.”

As Radar recently reported, Luis Hernandez has been absent from Stella’s life after leaving town for work.

“He has not seen Stella, he has not helped with Stella and he hasn’t really asked about Stella,” DeJesus told Radar. “He’s pretty much non-existent right now. He disappeared. He totally vanished. The moment I had Stella he went MIA.”

As for Austin, he’s currently behind bars after being arrested on a warrant for drug-related charges.

“All that you see is because the cameras are around,” she said of his appearances on the show. “He wasn’t around prior to that. He ended up in jail and I haven’t spoken to him. I might go visit him just to see where his head is at, but that’s up in the air.”

