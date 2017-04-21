Teen Mom In Danger? Briana DeJesus’ Baby Daddy Accused Of Wielding A Gun!

Briana DeJesus may have the worst baby daddy of the Teen Mom 2 cast! Briana’s mom Roxanne didn’t stop slapping her daughter’s baby daddy Devoin Austin with protection orders after the first got dismissed, as RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal she hit him with TWO more!

In court papers obtained from the Orange County Circuit Court in Florida, Roxanne filed a request for a protection order against repeat violence on April 17, 2012.

“He is very intimidating and after researching him, I see his background of guns, fighting, postings on Facebook, drugs, weapons and violence,” Roxanne alleged. “I am in fear for my safety and my family’s.”

She claimed that he “verbally assaults” and “threatens” her and Briana.

In Roxanne’s statement, she claimed how he came to their home to talk with Briana. But Roxanne soon heard the parents of Nova arguing.

“I told him to leave me house,” she alleged. “He got angry and stood up by the door way and didn’t want to move. He started to curse at me and made a motion to hit me. I finally got him out. He kicked my door so hard.”

She claimed that he has a pattern of threatening behavior.

But the allegations didn’t end there, as Roxanne claimed he called her daughter a “s**t,” “h*e” and “b***h” over social media.

“I, Roxanne DeJesus, am worried and fear that Devoin Austin will cause physical harm to Briana and Nova,” she alleged. “I know that he is very capable of physical violence towards me, Briana and Nova. He also has become violent right in front of the baby.”

She ended her statement with, “He smokes and drinks and has been on drugs. We both fear him!”

The case was dismissed.

Roxanne filed a third request for a protection order for domestic violence the same day.

She requested he get no visitation with Nova. She also requested he be prohibited from going to or within 500 feet of Nova’s school.

The order was denied because of insufficient evidence.

As Radar previously reported, Briana and Roxanne requested a domestic violence protection order on December 27, 2011.

“Devoin Austin and his sister came to my house after I told him to please not come and they started banging on my door at 10:30pm and made nasty threats,” Roxanne alleged. “I had to call the police.”

When the exes were on better terms a month later, he invited Briana and Nova to his mother’s home. But Roxanne claims he “tricked” her and brought her to his father’s house instead, refusing to drive her back home.

“She saw a big marijuana plant in the middle of the living room,” Roxanne claimed. She also alleged, “Devoin’s father started to text myself and Briana saying things such as the big bad wolf is here and that she has to deal with him.”

“I’m afraid for Briana and Nova,” Roxanne wrote. She added that he allegedly, “he texted me threatening to take the baby.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report that Briana will join the Teen Mom 2 cast.

Cast members Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer aren’t happy about the new addition.

“If something isn’t broke, why fix it?” a source close to the cast told Radar. “The show is doing beyond well.”

Another insider added, “It’s the most bizarre move MTV has ever made. They are jumping the shark!”

