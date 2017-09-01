No Way Out! Briana DeJesus’ Jailbird Baby Daddy Transferred To New Facility

Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy Devoin Austin isn’t catching a break from the law this time around. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Teen Mom 2 star remains behind bars.

Austin was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on Friday, August 25. A warrant was issued for his arrest in St. Lucie County after he failed to appear in court for possession of cannabis less than 20 grams in 2016.

Radar can exclusively reveal that he was transferred from the Orange County Correctional Facility to the St. Lucie County Jail on August 30.

“He’s still here,” a spokesperson for St. Lucie County Jail told Radar. “He has no bond or release date.”

The spokesperson confirmed that Austin does not have a court hearing set at this time.

The latest arrest isn’t the first time he’s been in trouble with the law.

In 2012, he was arrested for drug possession. The charges were eventually dropped.

He was then arrested and pled guilty to petit theft later that year.

In September 2013, he was arrested for drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was not charged for the crimes against him.

DeJesus, who shares daughter Nova with Austin, has slammed him for not being involved in their daughter’s life. On a recent episode, he showed up hours late for a visit with their daughter.

“I cut ties with both my baby daddies,” she tweeted earlier this month. “F**k that.”

DeJesus is also mother to daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

