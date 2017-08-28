Still Behind Bars! Briana DeJesus’ Baby Daddy Devoin Has No Bond Or Release Date

Briana DeJesus‘ baby daddy Devoin Austin remains behind bars after being arrested on August 25 – and he won’t be released from the slammer in the near future. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the Teen Mom 2 star’s latest bust.

Austin was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on Friday, August 25. A warrant was issued for his arrest in St. Lucie County after he failed to appear in court for possession of cannabis less than 20 grams.

He is currently being held at the Orange County Correctional Facility.

“He’s not eligible for bond at this time, the judge gave him no bond,” a spokesperson for the facility exclusively told Radar. “He has no projected release date. He’s waiting for a court hearing.”

Austin may have to wait 30 to 120 days for a court hearing in Orange County.

“If St. Lucie wants him before a court date is set here then he can be sent down there,” the spokesperson explained. “They’ve been notified he’s here. They can have us take care of the charges here or they’re going to pick him up.”

Austin’s arrest is the latest addition to his lengthy rap sheet. He was arrested for drug possession in 2012 before the charges were dropped.

He was arrested and pled guilty to petit theft that same year.

In March 2013, he was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Then in September 2013, he was arrested for drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

DeJesus, who shares daughter Nova with Austin, has slammed him for not being involved in their daughter’s life.

“I cut ties with both my baby daddies,” she tweeted earlier this month. “F**k that.”

DeJesus is also mother to daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

