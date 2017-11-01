Playboy Puts Brett Ratner’s Hugh Biopic On Hold As Sexual Harassment Scandal Explodes

Playboy put their Brett Ratner-directed biopic about Hugh Hefner “on hold” in the wake of the allegations about his sexual assaults,RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“We are deeply troubled to learn about the accusations against Brett Ratner,” a Playboy spokesperson told Radar after actresses Olivia Munn, Natasha Henstridge and four other women came forward with stories of Ratner assaulting them.

“We find this kind of behavior completely unacceptable,” Hef’s company said.

“We are putting all further development of our projects with RatPac Entertainment on hold until we are able to review the situation further.”

Ratner was slated to produce and direct a movie about the late Playboy mogul, with Jared Leto attached to play Hefner.

Munn claimed that she was invited to Ratner’s 2004 movie After the Sunset and was asked to deliver food to his trailer.

“He walked out … with his belly sticking out, no pants on, shrimp cocktail in one hand and he was furiously masturbating in the other,” Munn told the Los Angeles Times. “And before I literally could even figure out where to escape or where to look, he ejaculated.”

Munn said opening up about Ratner’s sexual harassment was frustrating. “It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won’t quit,” she said. “You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can’t be connected to him anymore.”

Henstridge claimed that Ratner forced her to perform oral sex on him in the early 1990s in his New York apartment.

Ratner’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied all of the allegations against his client.

