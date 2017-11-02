Brett Ratner Sues Woman Over Explosive Rape Allegations

Brett Ratner, 48, is fighting back against a woman who called him a rapist and accused him of forcing himself on her during a drunken night, , 48, is fighting back against a woman who called him a rapist and accused him of forcing himself on her during a drunken night, RadarOnline.com has learned. The alleged female victim, Melanie Kohler, posted a statement on Facebook this October claiming: “Brett Ratner raped me,” later adding that he was “a rapist on at least one night in Hollywood about 12 years ago.”

According to a source, Ratner called the accusations total lies, and to prove his innocence, decided to file a lawsuit.

Kohler claimed she met the film producer at an LA nightclub over a decade ago. After a night of partying and drinking, the two went to the Ratner’s apartment, which he shared with fellow film producer Robert Evans, 87. She claimed he then forced her into having sex with him.

“[He] preyed on me as a drunk girl [and] forced himself upon me” claimed Kohler.

Unfortunately for Ratner, Kohler is not the first woman to accuse him of sexual assault. Actresses Olivia Munn, 37, and Natasha Henstridge, 43, had similar claims of their troubling experiences with the Hollywood icon. Henstridge claimed he forced her to perform oral sex on him when she was just 19, and Munn said he masturbated in front of her when she was running errands on set and bringing him food.

Due to the allegations, Playboy decided to put Ratner’s biopic about Hugh Hefner “on hold.”

Brett Ratner’s rep disputed the actress’ allegations – yet now it seems, the actor is hoping to set the record straight with at least one of his alleged victims.

