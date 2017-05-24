Brad Pitt Dropping $4.5K A DAY To Stay Sober

Scrawny Brad Pitt is spending a fortune on staying sober — and he’s told pals the investment has saved his life!

Radar was first to reveal Brad was attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings,

and has since discovered he’s hired a personal chef and dietitian straight out of rehab.

“Brad’s sober chef has worked out a meal plan with him that is specifically designed for people who have quit boozing and drugs,

and have a hard time eating full meals because of withdrawal and stress,” dished an insider.

In addition to meeting with an art therapist and other specialists, the “World War Z” star has hired

a highly respected sober coach in the wake of his toxic split from Angelina Jolie.

“He’s the healthiest and happiest he’s been in years — but all the bills add up,

and on any given day Brad’s forking out up to $4,500!” added the confidant.

“But he says it’s saved his life and it’s a small price to pay if it makes him a more focused and kinder person!”